A crash involving two vehicles occurred today, at the intersection of County Highway A (Plank Road) and Highway 75 (Beaumont Avenue) in the Town of Dover today just before 11 a.m.

This is the second collision to occur at this intersection in a less than a week.

First crash occurs on Christmas Eve

The first collision occurred on Christmas Eve shortly before 5:30 p.m. and required response from the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) along with Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Credit: KFRD Credit: KFRD

There was a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries. Authorities state upon arrival, emergency responders found a Mercury Mountaineer SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup with extensive damage and air-bag deployment blocking the intersection.

Credit: KFRD

They report that one person was trapped and was extricated from the wreckage by KFRD crews.

A total of four people involved were transported by KFRD ambulances to a Mount Pleasant hospital for further evaluation and treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

“It was a very unfortunate situation. Our emergency responders assessed all injured parties and rapidly extricated the trapped person. The SUV was quickly cut apart to free the injured passenger to get her the help she needed,” said KFRD Battalion Chief John Dahms, “It’s what we do, even on Christmas Eve.”

All KFRD units cleared the scene before 6:30 p.m. on the holiday.

Today’s incident

Again, the KFRD along with Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of another two-vehicle crash.

This incident also included individuals with injuries and entrapment at the intersection.

According to KFRD, upon arrival, emergency responders found two vehicles with extensive damage and airbag deployment off the roadway, and significant crash debris strewn across the paved highway.

Credit: KFRD At the time of the matter, traffic through the area was blocked while emergency crews removed the trapped driver and rendered aid. The vehicles involved included a Jeep SUV that had major front-end damage and a GMC truck that showed moderate damage to the driver’s side, per first responders.

The driver and lone occupant of each vehicle were transported by KFRD ambulances to a Mount Pleasant hospital for further evaluation and treatment of injuries from the crash that were not believed to be life-threatening.

At about 11:40 a.m., all remaining units cleared the scene and the roadway was re-opened for vehicular travel.

“This is yet another unfortunate situation at a dangerous intersection. Our emergency responders quickly assessed the injured drivers and were able to rapidly remove the trapped driver from the vehicle so he could get further treatment of his injuries,” said KFRD Battalion Chief John Dahms, “People helping people, it’s what we do”.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the causes of the two crashes.