Obituary for Antonina Catherine Kortendick

June 23, 1999 – December 22, 2023

Antonina Catherine Kortendick, “Nina,” 24, found peace on Dec. 22, 2023.

Antonina Catherine Kortendick

Surviving are her mother, Jacqueline Randa; father, R. Scott Kortendick; sisters, Abigail and Ava Kortendick; brother, Aiden Kortendick; grandparents, James P. Randa, Catherine Kortendick and Russell D. (Kathy) Kortendick; boyfriend, Cade Badertscher; aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Preceded in death by her grandmother, Antonina Viscuso-Randa; and aunt, Kelly Randa.

Services

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with a prayer service at 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Old Saint Mary Catholic Church, 844 N. Broadway, Downtown Milwaukee.

Please revisit Antonina’s obituary link for a complete obituary. It will appear as soon as the full version is finalized.

Obituary and photo of Antonina Catherine Kortendick courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.