Obituary for David Robert Kramer

May 7, 1937 – December 21, 2023

David Robert Kramer, 86, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. He was born in Racine on May 7, 1937, the son of the late Dave and Goldie (née Treise) Kramer.

David was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1956.” He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps 1956-1959, stationed in Cherry Point, N.C.

On Jan. 17, 1959, David was united in marriage to Gertrude “Trudy” Kramer. He was employed by Excide Battery Company for 25 years and was last employed by Interlake until his retirement in 2004.

David was a longtime member and usher at St. Edward Catholic Church and an active honorary member of the Racine German Club. He belonged to the Agerholm-Gross Detachment 346 Marine Corps League and Firing Squad, serving over 2000 military funerals. David was also a part of the Iwo Jima float in the Racine Fourth of July parade for over 20 years.

He enjoyed fishing, manicuring his yard, and was known for helping neighbors, family, and veterans whenever they needed him. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Trudy; daughters, Liz Wiken, Annette (Thomas) Mottl, Judy (Jeff) Polkky, Jean (Christopher) Eisenman; grandchildren, Bob (Edy) Williams, Brock (Crystal) Wiken, Mandi (Jessie) Diggins, Laura Mottl, Matthew, Christina, Karis, and Arin Polkky, Kaitlyn Eisenman (fiancé, Rob Hetzel), Joseph Eisenman; great-granddaughters, Lina, Zoey, Rowynn, and Mia; many special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, James; brothers, Richard and Lawrence Kramer; granddaughter, Allison Eisenman; and son-in-law, Michael Wiken.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating David Robert Kramer’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 4 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Reverend Juan Comacho officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family prior to the Mass from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church.

Memorials to Ascension All Saints Cancer Center or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gullberg, Dr. Choi and Dr. Rosenberg for their loving and compassionate care.

