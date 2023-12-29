STATEWIDE — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that U.S. and Wisconsin state flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Herb Kohl, philanthropist, former U.S. Senator and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The executive order states that flags are to be flown at half-staff from Thursday (Dec. 28) through the date of Kohl’s interment. Details for Kohl’s memorial services have not been announced. Kohl’s death, at age 88, was announced Wednesday by the Herb Kohl Foundation.

“A Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite through and through, U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl dedicated his life to serving our kids, our communities, our state, and our country,” Evers said in a statement released Wednesday. “Sen. Kohl was, without a doubt, nobody’s senator but ours. Kathy and I are devastated by the news of his passing.

“Sen. Kohl was deeply committed to community, kindness, and service to others. Wisconsin’s seniors, students, teachers, and schools, and farmers and rural areas, among so many others, are better off because of his life and legacy, the impacts of which will last for generations,” Evers’ statement continued. “Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin, friends and colleagues of Sen. Kohl, and the many people whose lives he impacted — both near and far — in offering our sincerest condolences to the Kohl family and the Herb Kohl Foundation in mourning the loss of this Wisconsin giant.”

Herb Kohl’s impact

Kohl served as a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin for 24 years. He was first elected in 1988 and chose not to seek re-election in 2012. Chairman of his family’s grocery and department store chain, he purchased the Milwaukee Bucks professional basketball team in 1985 to ensure that it remained in Milwaukee. He sold the team in 2014.

He was also known for his philanthropy, which included a $25 million donation to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the construction of a sports area named the Kohl Center. In 1990, Kohl established the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Achievement Award Program, which provides annual grants totaling $400,000 to 200 graduating seniors, 100 teachers, and 100 schools throughout Wisconsin.