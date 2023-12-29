Obituary for Fred John Fegler

February 14, 1951 – December 11, 2023

Fred John Fegler, 72, passed away at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Fritz, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Racine on Feb. 14, 1951, to Fred and Dorothy (née Cavanagh) Fegler. He was a 1968 graduate from Case High School.

Fritz worked at American Motors for almost 25 years and also worked part-time at a family-owned business, Rolling Hills. Fritz spent years as a truck driver in business for himself and other companies before his retirement from A.W. Oakes & Son.

Among his interests, Fritz spent many hours working on vehicles in his garage, enjoyed going to his place up north and riding his ATVs, was a huge NASCAR fan, attended hot rod shows, winning many awards and trophies, and loved attending the sporting events of his grandchildren, especially football games.

Surviving are his loving partner, Renae Addison; son, Kevin (Julie Zaja) Fegler; daughter, Karla Fegler; stepdaughters, Amber Addison, Randi Addison and Tiffani (Denny) Kent; grandchildren, Marcella Loomis, Aidan, Addison and Cali Funk, Jaidyn Addison; sister, Jeannette (David) Zimmerman; other relatives and friends.

Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Fegler and Dorothy Kennicott.

Services

A celebration of life for Fred “Fritz” “Bompa” Fegler will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave.

Obituary and photo of Fred John Fegler courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.