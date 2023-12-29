The unranked Wisconsin Badgers should be counting their lucky stars this week, as they get set to face off against No. 13 LSU in the ReliaQuest (formerly known as the Outback) Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The Badgers had a rough go of it this season, after the preseason hype brought in by head coach Luke Fickell faded early in the year. Wisconsin ended the year with a 7-5 record – including a couple of bad losses to Indiana and Northwestern, but also saw Paul Bunyon’s ax return to Madison.

Since the dust has settled on the 2023 season, four key players have announced their intent to transfer from Wisconsin and one has declared for the NFL draft. On the offensive side of the ball, the biggest loss will be at running back, after Braelon Allen announced he would be entering the 2024 NFL draft. Three receivers have also decided to transfer – Waukesha native Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis.

Two defensive starters are also transferring: linebacker Jordan Turner and end Rodas Johnson. Turner started the past two seasons, racking up 129 total tackles and five sacks. Johnson had 50 total tackles for the Badgers since his freshman year, and was a starter each of the past two seasons.

LSU isn’t dealing with quite as many impact players transferring out, but are losing starting corner Sage Ryan to the transfer portal. The biggest missing player for the Tigers will be Jayden Daniels, LSU’s star quarterback who won the 2023 Heisman Trophy, and also won the Davey O’Brien Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Daniels threw for nearly 4,000 yards, 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions in his senior season, but will sit out the ReliaQuest Bowl as he prepares for the NFL draft.

The Tigers still come in as 10-point favorites against the Badgers. If UW want to pull an upset, they’ll need a big day from the whole team.

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling is tackled during a Big Ten Conference NCAA college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Credit: UW Athletics

Force LSU to run

Wisconsin’s secondary will be in for quite the test, even without Jayden Daniels. The presumptive starter for LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl is Garrett Nussmeier, a former four star recruit who has proven he’s capable of playing with the big dogs. As a redshirt freshman Nussmeier was forced into seven games, including the SEC championship against Georgia.

He will be throwing to a duo of Tiger receivers who tallied more than 1,000 yards on the season – Malik Nabers with over 1,500 and Brian Thomas Jr. who just snuck by the 1,000 yard mark.

However Nussmeier isn’t nearly as polished as Daniels is, with a career total of eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Wisconsin’s veteran defense, led by Hunter Wohler, will absolutely need to play at their highest level to have a chance.

If the Badgers can force LSU to the ground game, things look much less bleak.

Daniels didn’t only lead the Tigers in passing yards in 2023, he was also their best rusher by a wide margin. Logan Diggs, LSU’s starting running back, totaled just 650 yards on 118 carries while Daniels nearly doubled that ground production — 1,134 yards on 135 carries.

While Diggs average of 5.5 yards a carry over the course of the season is nothing to scoff at, it’s clear he had pressure released thanks to Daniels’ running threat. On the other hand, Nussmeier is absolutely not a running threat, so Wisconsin should be able to key in on just one runner.

If LSU beats Wisconsin on the ground, then so be it. But the Badgers are going to need to lock up LSU’s receivers to have a chance.

Wisconsin Badgers defensive back Ricardo Hallman scores on a 95 yard interception on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: UW Athletics

Tanner Mordecai swan song

The other key for Wisconsin is a big game from their signal caller. Mordecai has been solid this year, but hasn’t quite flashed the brilliance we saw at SMU. Part of that is due to facing Big Ten defenses instead of those in the American Athletic Conference, but the ability for Mordecai to pull something out of his hat is still there.

Now, in his last game as a collegiate quarterback at the ReliaQuest Bowl, Wisconsin might need some magic.

He’s going to have a significantly reduced receiving core with the departure of Dike and Bell, but his two favorite targets, Will Pauling and Bryson Green, both plan to suit up. Behind that pair waits C.J. Williams, who has proven effective this year, but then drops off to Vinny Anthony Jr. who has only caught seven passes in 2023.

This will be the perfect game for guys like Williams and Anthony Jr. to show that they deserve playing time next year – or could provide an opportunity for Quincy Burroughs or Haakon Anderson who have been completely buried on the depth chart this season.

Some good news: Wisconsin has a 3-game bowl win streak (including everyone’s favorite Duke’s Mayo Bowl) and have won eight of their last nine bowls. With a little luck and solid defensive play, the Badgers could keep that streak alive.

Badger Stripes is a sports news organization that provides in-depth coverage of Wisconsin athletics. Follow us on Facebook.