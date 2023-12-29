Obituary for Kathleen Robinson Vail

September 20, 1945 – December 11, 2023

Surrounded by her family, Kathleen Robinson Vail, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. She was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., on Sept. 20, 1945, the third of four daughters to Robert and Helen (née Hughes) Robinson.

Kathleen Robinson Vail

Kathy graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford, Conn., in 1963 and went on to earn an associate’s degree from Harper College.

While working in New York City she met the love of her life, Walter D. Vail, and on July 24, 1971, in Somers, N.Y., they were united in marriage. Kathy and Walter moved to the Midwest and raised their two daughters in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

For the past 30 years, they have had homes in both Baileys Harbor, Wis., and Naples, Fla., retiring to Racine in 2020 to be close to family. Kathy owned and operated The Red Geranium – a gallery and gift shop in Baileys Harbor. She enjoyed running the store in the summer months and basking in the Florida sun during the winter.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Racine and the Racine Yacht Club. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and granddaughters, working in her garden and always being on the move.

She will be remembered for her strong will, her homemaking skills and her ability to make friends everywhere she went. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving Kathleen Robinson Vail are her loving husband of 52 years, Walter; daughters, Jennifer (Benjamin) Vail Bongratz of Antioch, Ill., and Meredith Robinson Vail of Lake Bluff, Ill.; granddaughters, Charlotte Mary and Elizabeth Anne Bongratz; sisters, Patricia (Larry) Crowdis, Diane (Tom) Stevens, Ellen Robinson; in-laws, Peter (Lyn) Vail, J. Seeley Booth, MaryEllen (Steven) Larocca; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Anne Booth; nephew, Christopher Booth; and father and mother-in-law, Charles Hubert and Charlotte (née Dredger) Vail.

Services

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 6 at the church.

Flowers and memorials may be sent to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo of Kathleen Robinson Vail courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.