Obituary for Richard Frank Lenzke

April 1, 1930 – December 19, 2023

Richard Frank Lenzke, Sr. died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Dec. 19, 2023 at the age of 93.

Richard Frank Lenzke

Richard Lenzke, Sr. was affectionately known as “Dick” by all those who knew and loved him. He was born in Racine on April 1, 1930, to Walter Lenzke, Sr., and Violet (née Flanigan) Lenzke. He was raised by his beloved mother, Violet, and grandmother, Helen (née Freitag) Flanigan.

Richard was united in marriage to Ethel (née Mason) Lenzke on Aug. 6, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Church in Racine, where they worshiped. Ethel was his best friend, soulmate and wife of 67 years. She passed away on Jan. 23, 2016, at the age of 82.

He was a graduate of Horlick High School and for many years served on the Class of 1949 High School Reunion planning committee. Each year at the reunion, Richard and Ethel received the longest married couple award up until Ethel died.

He had a long and varied career, including his early jobs as a theater usher, window display sign-painter at Mohr Jones, employed by Porter’s Furniture, and as a busboy at the Hotel Racine with his mother and grandmother.

In later years, he worked a number of manufacturing jobs including Walker Manufacturing. Along with two of his friends, he augmented the family income by cleaning the Racine Public Library, churches and homes.

Richard was most proud of his 30-year career working for the Racine Unified School District as a custodian at Henry Mitchell School from which he retired. In addition, he was the Unified School District Custodial Staff Trainer. Richard trained over 335 custodians during his career.

Many of his friends were teachers and he was affectionately known as “Dick the Janitor” by the students. He was a lifelong union member and displayed yard signs at his corner home for the candidates he supported.

He had many interests, and when he was young, participated in high school sports and was a jitterbug dancing champion. He loved music of all kinds, but was especially fond of country western and the rhythm and blues of the 1950s and 1960s.

Richard’s biggest passions were UW Badgers and Green Bay Packers football. For many years, along with his family, he attended UW Badgers games in Madison. After he retired, Richard and Ethel took many vacation bus trips across the United States, sometimes with their granddaughter, Casey (née Lenzke) Starling, who they helped raise. Throughout his life, Richard welcomed the friends of all his children into his home.

Richard remembered nearly everyone he ever met. He never met a stranger. He was known for his blue eyes, trademark smile and stories. He never cussed, never had a driver’s license and never owned a credit card. He read the newspaper daily, from cover to cover. In his retirement, he liked his beer, sweets and weekly lunches of Chick-fil-A.

Richard and Ethel raised six children. He is survived by Linda Lenzke, Madison, Richard (Nancy) Lenzke, Jr., Castle Rock, Colo., Kelly (Bill) Zickus, Racine, and Tami (Ron) Reschke of Madison.

He was preceded in death by daughters, Roz Lenzke and Cindy Castro, both of Racine.

He was a grandfather to eight grandchildren, John (Nikki) Nelson of Las Vegas, Nev., Jennifer (Becky) Lenzke of Menomonee Falls, Wis., Casey (Ben) Starling of Vicenza, Italy, Daniel Zickus of Arlington, Texas, Alec Lenzke, Denver, Colo., Taryn (Daniel) Naus of West Allis, Wis., and Quinn and Gemma Beirne of Madison. Richard is survived by 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was also preceded in death by his mother, Violet, and father, Walter, Lenzke Sr.; grandmother, Helen, and grandfather, Frank Flanigan; siblings, Betty (Vernon) Nelson, Walter, Lenzke, Jr., Georgia (Louis) Polzin and half-brother, Ronald Lenzke. Richard had many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who he outlived.

Services

Family and friends are invited to a visitation for Richard from 3 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. The service will follow at 5 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to wear red or UW Badgers football athletic wear.

A private interment will take place on Jan. 5 at Graceland Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, which he referred to the staff as “his angels” for their compassionate care.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.