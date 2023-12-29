Obituary for Wilhelmina Gray

January 6, 1930 – December 19, 2023

Wilhelmina Gray, 93, was called home by her Loving Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. She was born in Alabama on Jan. 6, 1930, the daughter of the late Wilmer and Emma (née Matheson) Earl.

She received Christ at an early age and lived her faith from that point on. Mrs. Gray was united in marriage to R.J. Gray; he preceded her in death. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her entire life was dedicated to raising her family.

Surviving are her seven children, Ella Louise (Mark) Buchman, of Franklin, Wis., Stella Wilson, Ouida Gray, both of Racine, Timothy (Alice) Gray, of Johnson Creek, Wis., Sylvia Gray, of Lake Geneva, Betty (Derrick) Carter, of Algonquin, Ill., and Carrie Denise Gray, of Franklin, WI.

She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Linda) Earl, of Columbia, S.C.; sister, Mary Earl, of Kenosha; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her son, Mitchell; and daughter, Maxine Gray.

Services

Her homegoing service will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Relatives and friends can meet with the family from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Musgrove Cemetery in Enterprise, Miss.

Obituary and photo of Wilhelmina Gray courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.