Obituary for Lucille M. Ranke

February 21, 1935 – December 5, 2023

Lucille M. Ranke (née Mitsch), 88, passed away on Dec. 5, 2023, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Lucille M. Ranke

Lucille was excited about going to heaven after lying in a hospital bed and not being able to do anything for herself. Lucille was known as a hard worker, never resting. She lived to serve the Lord and care for others.

Lucille was born Feb. 21, 1935, to Alfred and Ellowene Mitsch. Lucille graduated from Waterford High School, class of ’52.

She met the love of her life of 71 years, Herman “Earl” Ranke, and they were married on Aug. 16, 1952. They lived happily in Waterford on Ranke Farm where they raised their family.

Lucille and Earl enjoyed traveling. Every winter for 25 years the couple would travel to Bibleville in southern Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Herman “Earl” Ranke; daughter, Marcia; and grandson Andrew (Katie); son, Bruce (Debbie); grandsons, Jeremy, Nathan (Vanessa), and Aaron (Sarah); seven great-grandchildren; sister, Norma (Harold); three nieces and three nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Irene; and brother-in-law, Harold.

Services

A memorial gathering was held on Dec. 11 at Integrity Celebration Center.

Obituary and photo of Lucille M. Ranke courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.