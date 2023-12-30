On Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a silver 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Michigan Boulevard approaching the 200 block of Dodge Street in the City of Racine. The vehicle entered the parking lot of the Chartroom Restaurant, struck a retaining wall, went airborne, and entered the river. The vehicle sank into the water.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, fire/rescue departments, and dive teams responded to the scene. Ultimately, the Sheriff’s dive team and the Racine Fire Department Dive Team located the sunken vehicle and recovered the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle who was deceased. The operator is only being identified as a 78-year-old male at this time.

The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is actively investigating this incident.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this man, his family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”