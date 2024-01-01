RACINE — Hundreds of people gathered at North Beach to plunge into Lake Michigan on New Year’s Day for a good cause.

The 35th Annual Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge is a fundraiser that benefits different organizations each year in Racine.

Splash and Dash: An idea turned reality

Jessica Heckendorf and Amanda Moran pose for a photo before bathers run into Lake Michigan at noon New Year’s Day for the 35th annual Splash and Dash polar plunge. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Firefighters suit up before entering the water if needed for rescues before bathers run into Lake Michigan at noon New Year’s Day for the 35th annual Splash and Dash polar plunge. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

The air temperature was 30˚ but the windchill was 20˚ and the water temperature 42˚ for the 35th annual Splash and Dash polar plunge. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Towels and warm clothes are tossed onto a blanket on the beach before participants run into Lake Michigan. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Cruzsito and Andrew Zuniga, left, run into Lake Michigan at the 35th annual Splash and Dash polar plunge. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Bathers run into Lake Michigan at noon New Year’s Day for the 35th annual Splash and Dash polar plunge. Money raised is distributed to the Racine County Food Bank, HALO Inc. and St. Luke’s Hospitality Center. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Andrea O’Dell helps her stepson Cruzsito Zuniga dry off after bathers take a polar plunge in Lake Michigan for the 35th annual Splash and Dash on New Year’s Day. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

The idea for a Splash and Dash was started by eight firefighters in Racine.

According to the organizers’ website, those who started the yearly event did so because of the misfortunes of a family who experienced a house fire. To help the family, they asked the community to pledge money with the promise that the firefighters would jump in Lake Michigan. Funds they raised helped that Racine family recover.

Prior to the event, each year, participants collect funds and nonperishable food items. These items are then distributed to those in need through the Splash and Dash Foundation.

3 nonprofits benefit from New Year’s Day event

Proceeds raised from this year’s event will benefit HALO Inc. (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization), The Hospitality Center and Racine County Food Bank.

Ron Kroes raised $11,102.50 for the Splash and Dash charities at his Buca’s Bar and Grill. Buca’s is located at 4234 Douglas Ave. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye Although Lake Michigan’s temperature was just above freezing at 46°F, the dash was a heartwarming moment for the participants, their loved ones and the beneficiaries. On the sandy shores stood veteran plungers who had chosen, year after year, to tackle the new year by giving to others. Some community members gave it their first shot this year, all in the name of plunging for a good cause.

Additionally, firefighters were spotted out in Lake Michigan providing an extra set of eyes on the event and as a way to continue representing the people who started Splash and Dash.

Continue to give

Checks can be made out to Splash and Dash Foundation.

Mailing address: Splash and Dash Foundation

8348 Corporate Drive

Mount Pleasant, WI 53406

For further information, please contact Jason Greenwood at info@splashanddashracine.com or by calling 262-886-4170.