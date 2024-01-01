RACINE — A teen charged with shooting another teen in the head four times when both were just 14 years old will proceed in adult court after the judge denied a defense move that would have sent the case to juvenile court.

Elia K. Olson, 15, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18 for shooting a female teen in the head at least four times on Jan. 8, 2023.

Carl Johnson, the defendant’s attorney, filed a reverse waiver on behalf of Olson, in which he sought to have the case tried in juvenile court.

Dr. Laurence Steinberg testified via video for the defense. Steinberg is one of the foremost experts in the world on juvenile brain development.

He explained to the court that a juvenile’s brain is still developing at 14 years old, which makes them less responsible for their actions from a psychological standpoint. Additionally, with the right treatment and maturity, juveniles are frequently excellent candidates for rehabilitation.

Steinberg explained the treatments juvenile defendants receive in adult systems are not tailored for them and are less effective.

Judge Timothy Boyle denied the motion for reverse waiver.

Boyle said he has attended seminars on the development of the juvenile brain in the context of juvenile justice and appeared to acknowledge there is a lot of space between the criminal justice system and what science has discovered about human development.

However, Boyle was reluctant to send the case back to juvenile court because 1) the programs offered by the juvenile system are inadequate for the teen defendant’s needs, and 2) the seriousness of the allegations.

“The issue really is in the juvenile system’s ability to provide adequate services,” Boyle said. “The reality is – for all intent and purposes – it could not.”

The second issue was the seriousness of the offense, which Boyle called “an egregious series of events.”

“To send the case back to juvenile court would depreciate the seriousness of the offense,” he said.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, to the area of 21st Street and Memorial Avenue on the report of a shooting.

There they found a 14-year-old teen who had been shot in the head at least four times. She was taken to Ascension Hospital and then to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life. The most serious of the teen’s injuries was a bullet that entered her left eye, which had lodged next to her carotid artery.

Despite the seriousness of her condition, the teen allegedly identified Olson as the shooter.

She said Olson allegedly became enraged over a social media post and because the victim decided to break up with him. He allegedly lured her down some railroad tracks where they argued. He shot her in the head and while she reportedly begged for her life, he shot her three more times in the head and allegedly said, “You have to die.”

The teen told investigators when Olson turned back on the tracks, she got up and ran. She was able to waive down a passing motorist who called 911.

Investigators recovered a backpack connected to Olson that allegedly contained a .22 caliber handgun and two magazines. Reportedly, they also recovered bloody clothes and shoes at his house.

Reverse waiver a common move for teen defendants

Wisconsin is one of nine states that sends juvenile defendants to adult court starting at 17 years old.

Juveniles 16 years old and younger charged with serious felonies are also tried in adult court, but they have the option of pursuing a reverse waiver, which moves the case to juvenile court.

To successfully send the case back to juvenile court, the defense must prove all three of the following:

The juvenile could not receive adequate treatment in the adult criminal justice system.

Transferring the juvenile would not depreciate the seriousness of the offense.

That it is not necessary to keep the case in adult court to deter other juveniles from committing violent acts of which the juvenile is accused.

The hurdle defense attorneys typically face when filing a reverse waiver is the second prong: depreciating the seriousness of the offense.

The court is aware a juvenile facing a life sentence in adult court might serve a handful of years if convicted in the juvenile system. For that reason, reverse waivers are rarely granted.

A status conference was set for Jan. 26.