RACINE – Spice up your winter from 1 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Downtown Racine’s second annual Burrr Pub Crawl. 12 locations this year will supply festive drinks ranging from mulled wine to spiked hot cocoa.

The experience includes free drink samples, live music and a free party shuttle to warmly take participants to each location.

Warm up this Jan. 20 with drinks like The Pope’s Rope, offered at Carriage House, or an Irish Coffee, offered at Ivanhoe. Credit: DRC

Warm clothing drive, chance to win prizes

Downtown Racine Corporation – the organizer of Burrr Pub Crawl – will be holding a warm clothing drive in conjunction with the main event. New socks and winter coats have been suggested by Downtown Racine Corporation, and donations can be dropped off at Marci’s on Main.

Those who visit at least five locations and donate socks or a coat at Marci’s on Main will be entered to win over $300 in downtown swag.

Burrr Pub Crawl lineup

Blue Rock: Boozy Hot Cocoa

Brickhouse: Hot Buttered Buffalo

Carriage House: The Pope’s Rope

Evelyn’s: Captain Morgan Apple Cider

Foxhole Lounge: Butterfinger Hot Chocolate

Ivanhoe: Irish Coffee

Littleport Brewing: Mulled Wine

Main Hub: The Cider Bush

Marci’s on Main: Nog Shine Hot Toddy

Pub on Wisconsin: Warm Old Fashioned

Joey’s Yardarm: TBD

Parking

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 7th St., for $2 all day.

For more information, visit Downtown Racine Corporation’s website.