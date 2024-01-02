RACINE – Spice up your winter from 1 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Downtown Racine’s second annual Burrr Pub Crawl. 12 locations this year will supply festive drinks ranging from mulled wine to spiked hot cocoa.
The experience includes free drink samples, live music and a free party shuttle to warmly take participants to each location.
Warm clothing drive, chance to win prizes
Downtown Racine Corporation – the organizer of Burrr Pub Crawl – will be holding a warm clothing drive in conjunction with the main event. New socks and winter coats have been suggested by Downtown Racine Corporation, and donations can be dropped off at Marci’s on Main.
Those who visit at least five locations and donate socks or a coat at Marci’s on Main will be entered to win over $300 in downtown swag.
Burrr Pub Crawl lineup
Blue Rock: Boozy Hot Cocoa
Brickhouse: Hot Buttered Buffalo
Carriage House: The Pope’s Rope
Evelyn’s: Captain Morgan Apple Cider
Foxhole Lounge: Butterfinger Hot Chocolate
Ivanhoe: Irish Coffee
Littleport Brewing: Mulled Wine
Main Hub: The Cider Bush
Marci’s on Main: Nog Shine Hot Toddy
Pub on Wisconsin: Warm Old Fashioned
Joey’s Yardarm: TBD
Parking
Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 7th St., for $2 all day.
For more information, visit Downtown Racine Corporation’s website.
