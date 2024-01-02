RACINE COUNTY — In 2024, the Andis Foundation will provide grants to three nonprofits in Racine County: Camp Hometown Heroes, NAMI Racine County and Wisconsin’s 4-H Foundation will receive funds.

The Andis Foundation gives back

The Andis Foundation, Andis Company’s philanthropic organization, was established on the concept of keeping families and communities connected.

Since the foundation’s beginnings in 2015, President Laura Andis Bishop has aimed to keep the organization’s focus on charitable giving that makes a difference in the lives of children.

The foundation has given over $1,736,000 in charitable donations, including:

$808,000 awarded specifically for youth and family programs.

$744,000 awarded for community engagement, pandemic emergency relief grants across the country and to the foundations chosen by collaborating Andis Educators.

$217,000 awarded to organizations outside of Southeastern Wisconsin.

“Andis as a company has been based in Wisconsin from the very beginning. The foundation’s very purpose is to help uplift the community we call home and it is an incredible privilege to be able to support these amazing organizations that support our kids when they need help,” Bishop said.

2024 grant recipients

The following recipients were chosen to receive this year’s grant funding:

Camp Hometown Heroes An organization that provides specialty camp experiences for youth experiencing significant traumas such as the loss of a fallen military parent, or family separation due to an incarcerated parent. Hometown Heroes provides necessary resources for childhood trauma recovery.



NAMI Racine County : Ending the Silence peer education program The program increases awareness and destigmatizes mental illness amongst teenagers to help them better understand their peers and the resources available to help them with mental health issues.



Wisconsin’s 4-H Foundation : Livestock judging activities This program for youth aged 5-19 is designed to impart critical animal care-taking skills, develop key character and life skills and foster engagement in the community as well as the agricultural industry.



NAMI and Wisconsin 4-H had been previously selected by the Andis Foundation for grant funding. Both of these organizations focus on the mental well-being and fortitude of local children, so that they can cope with traumatic issues, thrive and have healthy futures in Wisconsin.

Hometown Heroes joins the grant recipient list for the first time this year.

As Andis Company and the Andis Foundation continue their community efforts for 2024, their sight continues to be set on a future of excellence in Wisconsin and beyond.

For more information about the Andis Foundation grants, visit their website.