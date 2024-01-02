RACINE — An alleged assault on Dec. 18 at Twins Food Mart led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Racine man on three criminal charges.

Drew Hauenstein is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, which carry a possible maximum county jail term of 21 months and a $21,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: Assault reported at Twins Food Mart

Racine Police responded to Twins Food Mart on 16th Street and Packard Avenue for a report of an assault.

The owner stated the defendant entered the store and was “verbally aggressive” toward an employee, who used to live in the same housing unit with Hauenstein and the two “have a history” between them.

Security footage from Twins Food Mart showed Hauenstein enter the store and immediately walk toward the victim with his hands up in an aggressive, fighting manner. Hauenstein is then seen hitting the victim on the left side of his face with a closed fist.

The victim then reacted by throwing a punch at the defendant, who pulled the victim behind the checkout counter, which led to multiple liquor bottles being knocked from the shelves. Hauenstein is then seen having the victim in a headlock and swinging closing fists in a hammer-like motion to the victim’s head and back.

Another video taken shortly after the attack shows Hauenstein still in the store and saying, “I beat the (expletive) outta you.”

The total value of the damaged merchandise was listed at around $454, the complaint states.

Hauenstein, who is in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $200 cash bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Jan. 9, for a 9:30 a.m. status conference.