RACINE – A man who committed a vicious attack on a Burlington woman during a mental health crisis was found not guilty by reason of mental defect in Racine County Circuit Court on Dec. 22.

Richard Sallmann, 63, of Delavan, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the Nov. 16, 2022, attack on a woman who was a complete stranger to him.

An evaluation supported the defendant’s claim he suffered from a mental health disease. As a result, while the defendant was guilty of the crime, as a matter of law he was found not guilty due to the mental disease he suffers from.

Judge Timothy Boyle determined the defendant will serve a 25-year commitment.

A hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2024, at which time the court will determine whether the defendant spends his sentence in a mental health facility or on community supervision.

Falling through the cracks

According to testimony, Sallmann has a mental disease for which he takes medication. Due to an issue with his insurance, he was not able to get his prescription. He was working with Department of Corrections agents just two days before the attack, but they did not take immediate action.

While Sallmann attempted to get help, his condition deteriorated, and he began to experience the symptoms of his illness – including hallucinations.

“I was totally manic at that point,” Sallmann said. “I thought people were after me.”

Christopher Kuehn, who represents the defendant, was critical of the lack of action by the agents.

“This was preventable,” he said. “It was totally preventable.”

Brooke Erickson, assistant DA, said she understood Sallmann’s mental health issues, but the attack on the victim was horrifying.

“I understand his mental state, but at the time this is happening, the victim doesn’t know that,” Erickson said.

The state recommended a significant term of commitment.

The attack a result of mental health crisis

According to the criminal complaint, Sallmann attacked the victim at approximately 8 a.m. while she sat in her car. He repeatedly punched her in the face while calling her a witch. He choked her, wrapped a coat around her head, and told her that was the day she would die.

She was able to fight off the attack and was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, where she was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sallmann was arrested by the Burlington Police Department after a brief pursuit.

Victim statement

The victim told the court the attack changed her life.

“I’m afraid to leave my own home,” she said. “I can’t even take my children outside to play because I’m afraid I’m going to be attacked again.”

Although she understood the defendant’s situation, if she thought he was released, she would “be terrified for the rest of my life.”

“I’m trying to keep it together every day for my husband and my children and my family,” she said. “And it’s very, very, very hard for me to be strong for them knowing I almost lost my life that day.”

She pointed out while she was able to defend herself during the attack, if the attack had been against a child or elderly person, the outcome might have been different.

As a result of the negotiated settlement with the Racine County DA’s Office, the additional charges of felony strangulation/suffocation and the misdemeanor charges of battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct will be dismissed, but read into the record. The charge of second-degree sexual assault with use of force was dismissed.