RACINE — Two of the city’s aldermen are not seeking re-election while a former alderman makes a bid to return.

Amanda Paffrath, who represents the city’s 4th District and Jeffrey Peterson, who represents the 6th District, decided against running for another term.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson, shown at a Common Council meeting on July 25, 2023, where he voted against a property swap between the City and RUSD, citing concerns the city was acquiring “money pits.” – Credit: Dee Hölzel

However, Peterson did not file a non-candidacy form by the Dec. 22 deadline. Under Wisconsin statutes, if the incumbent does not file the form, the deadline for that office is extended by 72 hours. Therefore, candidates have until Friday at 5 p.m. to file paperwork to represent District 6.

Former alderman Sandy Weidner was the only candidate who filed to represent the 6th District so far.

There were four candidates who filed to replace Paffrath in the 4th District: David Maack, Jacqueline Schrader, Jordan J Lawrence, and Keith Fair.

Alderman Mollie Jones, of the city’s 2nd District, has three challengers: Tyler Townsend, Xavier Kendall Golden, and David Czuper.

Alders Marcus West, Sam Peete, Henry Perez and Alicia Jarrett are running unopposed.

One and done – maybe

Amanda Paffrath, owner of Hot Shop Glass in Downtown Racine, will not be seeking re-election. Family comes first, she said. – Submitted photo

Paffrath has served just one term on the Common Council and decided not to run for re-election due to the challenge of trying to juggle the time commitment required of an alderman, her family and business.

“It just felt like I couldn’t do it all,” she said and added family must come first.

“It’s been a great experience, and I would do it again if the time were right,” she said.

When asked what advice she would give to the next person sitting in her seat on the council, she said, “Be a good listener.”

Paffrath said it was also important to do the research, which includes talking to people and getting information.

She said during her time on the council, she met with department heads in order to learn what was working in their departments, what wasn’t working, and what challenges they saw for the future.

Paffrath said one thing she really enjoyed during her time was getting to know city staff and learning more about how the city functions behind the scenes.

“There are some amazing people,” she said.

Lastly, she said it was important to always call constituents back.

“Even if you think you might not understand what their concern is, people just want to be heard and feel like their concern matters,” she said.