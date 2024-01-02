Obituary for Lisa Marie Engel

October 21, 1971 – December 4, 2023

Lisa Marie Engel (née Statezny) 52, born in Racine on Oct. 21, 1971, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones after her battle with cancer at nightfall on Dec. 4, 2023, in Racine.

Lisa Marie Engel

Lisa was a wild, beautiful and sassy soul. Raised in Franksville, she often shared fond memories about time spent in Crandon, Wis., as a child with her grandparents, Dottie Mae and Kenneth Fraley on their farm.

Her love and appreciation for animals, nature and adventure undoubtedly began there and continued throughout her entire life.

She worked at Infusino’s restaurant as a teen with her mother and her Aunt Sheila (she returned in 2021 to work at Infusino’s Banquet Hall).

Lisa spent a lot of time with her family, who she cherished so much, including her daughters, Emily Mae and Abby Marie Niesen, granddaughter, Evelynn Ann Niesen-Humble and of course, her loving husband Michael, who she married on June 24, 2018.

Lisa loved having adventures with her husband. She would often share photos from all of their travels on the Harley. The newest chapter of her life was filled with love, success, adventure, creativity and fun.

Lisa had the unique ability to heal those around her and she touched so many lives during her time with us all. She taught those who knew her how to look at the world with full appreciation for all the small moments we shared.

She was always thinking of others, especially her family, and gave us so much so we could live a wonderful life.

Lisa Marie Engel will be dearly missed by those who loved her, including her two kittens, Luna and Milo.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Michael; daughters, Emily Mae Niesen (Deven Taber) and Abby Marie Niesen (Jordan Humble); granddaughter, Evelynn Humble; stepson, Jeremiah Knudsen; parents, Bruce and Nancy Statezny; in-laws, Riene (née Mastos) and Dean Herriges of Eagle, Wis.; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Jackie Engel; and close family friend, Rose Gerow of Crandon, Wis. Lisa is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Services

Lisa was laid to rest in Crandon privately with her close family and friends.

The family invites everyone to a celebration of life event in her honor at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall in Racine.

Obituary and photo of Lisa Marie Engel courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.