Love is in the air — and on the menu. Ignite passion and profits this Valentine’s Day and Lent by joining our Best of the Best Fish Fry Contest and Sip and Savor: Love Edition ad campaigns.

Why sign up for our ad campaign:

Increased foot traffic and revenue: Attract new customers and loyal couples seeking romantic dining experiences. In 2023, our Fish Fry Guide was one of our top-read stories, with thousands of people searching and finding our exclusive content throughout the year.

Campaign details

Best of the Best Fish Fry Contest: Drive customer votes and excitement for your unique fish fry offerings. Ad campaign runs from Feb. 1 through March 31, 2024

Deadline to sign up: Jan. 22, 2024