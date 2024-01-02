Follow us

Love is in the air — and on the menu. Ignite passion and profits this Valentine’s Day and Lent by joining our Best of the Best Fish Fry Contest and Sip and Savor: Love Edition ad campaigns.

Why sign up for our ad campaign:

Racine County best fish fry contest 2023
  • Increased foot traffic and revenue: Attract new customers and loyal couples seeking romantic dining experiences. In 2023, our Fish Fry Guide was one of our top-read stories, with thousands of people searching and finding our exclusive content throughout the year.
  • Enhanced brand awareness: Get featured in targeted advertising, social media ad campaigns and press releases.
  • Competitive edge: Stand out from the crowd and win the coveted “Best of the Best Fish Fry” title.
  • Boost customer engagement: Encourage social sharing and positive reviews through interactive challenges and promotions.

Campaign details

  • Best of the Best Fish Fry Contest: Drive customer votes and excitement for your unique fish fry offerings.
    • Ad campaign runs from Feb. 1 through March 31, 2024
  • Sip and Savor: Love Edition: Showcase your creative Valentine’s Day cocktails, desserts and special menus.
    • Starts Jan. 30, 2024
  • Share the excitement: Encourage restaurants to share the news with their staff and followers using #RacineFishFry, #KenoshaFishFry, and #SipAndSavor.
  • Flexible participation options: Choose the campaign that best aligns with your restaurant’s style and budget.

Deadline to sign up: Jan. 22, 2024

Gold

  • Social media ad in an “On The Menu” page (Restaurant guide, Fish Fry Guide, Sip and Savor: Love Edition)
  • 300 x 250 ad in the Wisco Valley Spotlight
  • Business Showcase page on the front page of RCE and our Daily Newsletter
$450 /month

Silver

  • Social media ad in an “On The Menu” page (Restaurant guide, Fish Fry Guide, Sip and Savor: Love Edition)
  • 300 x 250 ad in the Wisco Valley Spotlight
$350 / month

Bronze

  • Social media ad in an “On The Menu” page (Restaurant guide, Fish Fry Guide, Sip and Savor: Love Edition)
$250 / month

