RACINE COUNTY — What started as a routine traffic stop on Dec. 18 led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Mount Pleasant man, who now faces five criminal charges, including four felonies.

Jerry Fordham Jr. is charged with one felony count of possession of THC, three for felony bail jumping and one misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The four felonies carry a maximum possible prison term of 21 years, six months and a $40,000 fine.

Court records show that Fordham Jr., who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail, has a pending case from an arrest last July. In that case, he’s charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and intimidating a victim.

Fordham Jr. is in custody on a $3,000 cash bond in that case and a $150 cash bond on the new charges.

The recent criminal complaint: Parking lot vehicle search reveals possession of ‘blunt wraps,’ THC

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the defendant’s silver Pontiac Grand Prix as the vehicle turned westbound onto Washington Avenue.

Fordham Jr. didn’t stop immediately, but instead turned into the Walgreens parking lot. The officer stated, based on his training and experience, that “persons engaged in illegal activity will drive into business parking lots” to avoid having their vehicle towed.

The officer also noted the defendant was smoking a freshly lit cigarette, which he believed may have been used to mask odors inside the vehicle. Fordham Jr. also had a suspended driver’s license, nine unpaid citations, prior drug convictions and currently was on bond for a drug-related offense.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a plastic grocery bag on the floor that had two bags, one with 44.5 grams and another with 44.9 grams of what later tested positive for the presence of THC. Police also found “blunt wraps” in the defendant’s possession that are commonly used to smoke marijuana.

Court records show that Fordham Jr. was charged in August 2020 with several counts of delivering controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver between five and 15 grams of cocaine. As part of his bond in that case, he was ordered not to possess controlled substances or commit any new criminal offenses.

Fordham Jr. is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Jan. 30 for a 9 a.m. status conference on both cases.