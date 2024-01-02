KENOSHA — UW-Parkside will offer a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology beginning in the Fall 2024 semester.

This change comes following the approval by the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Dec. 8, 2023.

The new program is fully developed and will cover all of the varied aspects of anthropology, including archaeology and forensics.

Increase in need

Anthropology is an exceptionally diverse field with many practical applications and job fields. The school has seen an increasing demand for individuals who are taking on this area of study, and UW-Parkside is now one of four institutions in the UW System to offer the major.

Within the next years, the school states that jobs in applied archaeology (cultural resource management), heritage (museum studies) and forensic anthropology are predicted to increase above average.

All of the school’s programs are available to view online.

Applying for the anthropology major

Likewise, the program will also feature an Applied Archaeology Certificate, Forensic Anthropology Certificate, and Museum Studies Certificate.

Those in this area of study will focus strongly on practical real-world applications for students in the Anthropology major.

UW-Parkside believes that students who complete the program will graduate with experience in methods and fieldwork that will help them be ready to join the workforce and contribute immediately. In addition, students enrolled in the Anthropology major will gain practical analysis in methods, analysis and fieldwork experience.

Their website states, “Our programs, professors, and staff are dedicated to helping you find and fulfill your passions in life.”

Benefits for students

With UW-Parkside’s student-to-faculty ratio of 15:1, students will receive individualized instruction from knowledgeable and engaged faculty members.

Students will also be afforded opportunities to conduct fieldwork and to present papers or posters in regional and national conferences.

The program will also offer value for students of other disciplines, including providing new perspectives regarding environmental studies with knowledge of how humans live in different conditions. Practical experience will also allow graduates to work in cultural resource management, museums and a range of social service agencies.

UW-Parkside faculty members are excited to offer this new program and help foster student interest in different fields.

A voice from within

Associate professor in the Geography and Anthropology Department Dr. Kate Gillogly worked diligently to ensure this program could be offered at the local university.

Dr. Kate Gillogly – Credit: UW Parkside

Gillogly believes it’s perfectly within the university’s mission to offer high-quality educational programs, creative and scholarly activities and services responsive to its diverse student population as well as its local, national and global communities.

She explained that the anthropology major will contribute to the university’s mission in several ways.

“This will be a unique undergraduate program in the region, providing affordable and career-ready-focused education to the range of traditional and nontraditional undergraduate students that the University of Wisconsin-Parkside attracts,” Dr. Gillogly said.

The UW-Parkside faculty and staff are excited to help students plan to take this course.

Email Kate Gillogly at gillogly@uwp.edu or any member of the Geography and Anthropology Department for more information.

For more information about enrolling, visit the school’s website.