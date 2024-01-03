CALEDONIA — A traffic stop in the Village of Caledonia for a defective brake lamp led to a felony drug-related charge against an 18-year-old Caledonia resident.

Kmareon Mayweather faces one felony count for possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC as party to a crime. The felony charge carries a potential maximum prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine.

Mayweather also is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without a valid license and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Court records show that Mayweather initially was held on a $5,000 cash bond following an initial appearance Dec. 21. That bond was reduced to $750 during a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27.

The criminal complaint: 242 grams of marijuana found in vehicle, leading to felony charge

On Dec. 20, an officer with the Caledonia Police Department observed a vehicle traveling westbound on 3 Mile Road from Erie Street with a defective brake lamp and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer stated he could detect a smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle, operated by Mayweather, and conducted a search.

From that search, the officer found two clear baggies in Mayweather’s possession, one with 4.23 grams of THC and the other with 2.98 grams of THC. Police also found seven clear baggies that each contained eight separate baggies inside a large backpack in front of the person in the passenger seat.

That passenger, named in the criminal complaint, has not yet been charged. A total of 242 grams of marijuana were found inside the backpack.

Mayweather told police that all the marijuana was his, and that “he will only answer questions to get his brother (the passenger), ‘unarrested’ or out of trouble,” the complaint states. The passenger denied knowing about the marijuana, but inside the backpack, police found a piece of schoolwork with his name on it.

Mayweather, who pleaded not guilty, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 5, for a 9 a.m. status conference.