RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire in the 1500 block of Liberty Street at 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 2. Two of the four units in the two-story building were currently vacant.

According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, Engine 2 was first on the scene. They encountered unpressurized smoke coming from the roof eaves. After using a thermal imaging camera, the firefighters were able to locate the fire above a ceiling area that was noticeably discolored.

With assistance from Truck 1, they opened the ceiling there and found attic floor joists and cellulose insulation burning. The apartment building fire was controlled in under 15 minutes. The building suffered major smoke, fire and water damage.

What caused the apartment building fire

According to the press release from the Racine Fire Department, an electrical wiring issue in the attic area caused the fire, with a damage estimate of $60,000.

Three residents were displaced due to the blaze and the American Red Cross is assisting them with living arrangements.

23 Racine Fire Department personnel on six apparatus responded to the fire. No fire department personnel were injured at the fire, but one resident was transported to the hospital for observation.

The Racine Police Department and We Energies assisted with traffic control and utility isolation, respectively.