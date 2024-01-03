Obituary for Charles S. Vallone

April 4, 1930 – December 1, 2023

Charles S. Vallone, 93, passed away at Hospice House-Pleasant Prairie on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Charles S. Vallone

Charles was born in Racine on April 4, 1930, to Charles P. and Mildred (née Herman) Vallone. He served in the United States Navy. Charles married Barbara Albeck at Bethesda Lutheran Church on Oct. 4, 1958.

Charles S. Vallone, “Chuck,” worked at The Journal Times from 1957 to 1995 as a staff photographer and Assistant Photo Editor. He was the consummate perfectionist as a photojournalist on assignment and in the darkroom.

His influence in his profession went far beyond the borders of Racine County. He was active in both the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) and the Wisconsin News Photographers Association (WNPA).

He won countless awards from his peers in both groups, and served on their boards and committees. He was awarded WNPA’s highest honor, the Robert H. Dumke Award, in 1981 for “Distinguished Contributions to Visual Communications.” In 2002 he won WNPA’s Fellowship Award “for his continuing volunteer efforts on behalf of photojournalists.” His photos were also published around the world by subscribers to the Associated Press news service.

More than a photojournalist, he was a mentor and friend, who touched countless lives as he took hundreds of thousands of photographs on assignments for the daily newspaper. It was not uncommon to find photos with Vallone’s byline cut out of the newspaper and hanging on refrigerator doors with magnets or pinned to school bulletin boards.

Vallone also enjoyed working with 4-H photography students. In 2007, one of his student’s photos was selected to be exhibited at the Wisconsin State Fair and was displayed at the National 4-H Center in Washington, D.C.

Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Vallone; children, Sheri Dixon and Robert (Elizabeth) Vallone; grandchildren, Erika (Dave) Miller, David (Kristin) Nelsen and Alec Dixon; and great-grandson, Grant Owen Nelsen. He is also survived by many relatives and friends.

Services

Services will be private.

Memorials are suggested by the family to the National Press Photographers Foundation, the Glacier National Park Conservancy, or Racine County 4-H.

