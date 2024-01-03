RAYMOND — Four candidates filed nomination papers for two seats on the Raymond School Board of Education, including three newcomers and current board President Audrey Kostuch. Incumbent Amy Helvick is not running for re-election.
According to a press release from Nicole Fuchs, district secretary, the slate of candidates includes:
Audrey Kostuch (incumbent)
Shelly Kurhajec
Dorrae Moonen
Edward Robinson
Helvick, candidates receive questions from Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye reached out to each candidate to ask why they want to serve on the school board, and we will update this story when we hear from them. We also asked Helvick why she chose not to run to retain her seat.
Kurhajec submitted a written comment via email:
As a business owner I am eager to bring my financial expertise to ensure fiscal responsibility in our school budget for the benefit of all taxpayers. My top priority is to ensure a safe environment for all our children and to restore our high academic standing that Raymond has borne with pride for so many years. I am confident in my ability to tackle the tough issues facing our district and work collaboratively with other board members, educators, and families to create a brighter future for our students. Let’s work together to build a stronger, more equitable, transparent, and honest school system for all.
Robinson said he has a number of kids who attended Raymond and several grandchildren who attend or will attend Raymond, and he felt it was time to give back to the community that gave so much to his family.
“I’m retired, and it’s time to do something for Raymond,” he stated. “I just want to be sure the teachers have what they need to give students a great education.”
Raymond Board of Education members serve three-year terms with an annual stipend of $2,350.
The Spring 2024 election is Tuesday, April 2.
