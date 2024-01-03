Obituary for Laurence Hobbs

January 16, 1955 – December 2, 2023

Laurence Hobbs, “Larry,” 68, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Larry was born in Chicago on Jan. 16, 1955, to Richard and Betty (née Ankenbauer) Hobbs.

He was employed at Maytag in Galesburg, Ill., for the majority of his career. Larry enjoyed cooking, being outdoors, camping, boating and fishing. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Christina (Sean) Christensen and Rebecca (Charles) Schurman; grandchildren, Samuel, Abigail and Isabel Bare and Kylie and Raelyn Schurman; mother, Betty Hobbs; brother, David Hobbs; and sister, Jan White.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Services

Private services for Laurence will be held at a later date.

Obituary and photo of Laurence Hobbs courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.