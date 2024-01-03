Obituary for Mary C. Mauer

July 1, 1938 – December 16, 2023

Mary C. Mauer, 85, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2023.

Mary C. Mauer

Mary came into this world on July 1, 1938. She was the daughter of William and Dorothy (née Kuhnwald) Prochniak. She lived in Racine all her life.

On Dec. 30, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, she married the love of her life, Captain Peter Mauer. He preceded her in death six years earlier on the same date, Dec. 16, 2017.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. They enjoyed trips to the Bahamas, Mexico, Jamaica, Hawaii, Spain, and Morocco. Mary and her family spent many winters in the Florida Keys and made many trips to Disney.

She enjoyed boating on Captain Pete’s charter boat, Reel Fun. She also enjoyed snowmobiling and riding the Harley with her husband. Mary always took care of her family. She appreciated time spent with her grandchildren and was known as Grandma Strawberry because of her large strawberry garden.

Mary C. Mauer will be lovingly remembered by her children, Shelli (Ron) Dobrowski, Rick (Lori) Mauer, and Jon Mauer (Courtney Parker); grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon (Charli), and Brett Dobrowski, and Samantha, Erica, Jacob and Amber Mauer; siblings, Diane (Wayne) Halkowitz of Racine, Bill (Colleen) Prochniak of Racine, and Sue (Dave) Schroeder of Dallas, Texas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James (Connie) Mauer, Bill Mauer, and Mary (Bob) Duby; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mary was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol Mauer and Jenny (Ken) Burner.

Services

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St. Visitation at the church will begin at 9 a.m. A committal service will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The Mauer family would like to express a special thank you to the staff in the ICU at Aurora Medical Center, especially Nurse Kathy and Dr. Syed Ali for their kind and exceptional care of Mary and her family.

Obituary and photo of Mary C. Mauer courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.