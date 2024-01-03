RACINE — A 37-year-old Racine man faces three criminal charges after he allegedly pointed a loaded shotgun at another person during a Dec. 19 altercation.

Justin Claus is charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct, which carry a total potential county jail term of 21 months and a total fine of $21,000.

The disorderly conduct charge includes use of a dangerous weapon enhancer, which could increase the potential jail term by six months.

Claus remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $500 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Victim alleged he was threatened with a shotgun

An officer with the Racine Police Department responded on Dec. 19, at 9:14 p.m., to a city residence, where he spoke with a man, who stated that he and the defendant had been involved in an altercation.

The victim stated that Claus “directly pointed a shotgun at him,” following a verbal argument. The victim stated the argument initially began in the kitchen, and that it was over their pets not getting along.

At one point, the victim stated that Claus went to his bedroom, grabbed a shotgun, cocked it and pointed it directly at him. The victim then told police he tried to get the shotgun barrel away from him and punched Claus several times.

Police spoke to an upstairs neighbor, who stated that he and his fiancée had heard yelling in the lower unit. When he went downstairs, he observed Claus pointing a shotgun directly at the victim, who was standing in the doorway of a bedroom.

Claus confirmed that he had gotten into a verbal altercation with the victim and that it had turned physical. He said he did cock his shotgun, but that he kept it at his side and never pointed it at the victim.

Claus is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on March 18 for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.