RACINE — On Jan. 8 the City of Racine’s phone system, including all desk units, will be inoperable.
The alert comes from the Racine Police Department. They state that phones will not be operating from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday.
According to officials the City will not be able to receive any incoming calls and will not be able to make any outgoing calls.
While phones are down
The police department shares that if you or someone you may know needs police assistance during this time to please call the non-emergency number at 262-886-2300.
