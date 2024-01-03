Racine Unified School District (RUSD) has embarked on a crucial journey to find its next leader, and they’re calling on the community to weigh in.

The Board of Education, with assistance from consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, has kicked off the superintendent search process, aiming to identify a candidate who aligns with the district’s vision and priorities.

To gather diverse perspectives, RUSD has scheduled a series of focus groups:

Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. (Virtual): Join Zoom meeting (Meeting ID: 920 6977 3116, Passcode: 985013)

(Virtual): Join Zoom meeting (Meeting ID: 920 6977 3116, Passcode: 985013) Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. (In-person): Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. (Presented in English with Spanish interpretation)

(In-person): Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. (Presented in English with Spanish interpretation) Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. (In-person): Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. (Spanish language focus group)

RUSD staff and families will receive invitations to separate focus groups tailored to their specific roles within the district. For those unable to attend a session, an online survey is available to offer their input.

The search timeline is ambitious, with applications closing on Feb. 23, 2024. First-round interviews are scheduled for early March, followed by a finalist visit to the district in mid-March. Final interviews will occur in late March, with the selection and announcement of the new superintendent expected by mid-April. The incoming leader will then take the helm on July 1, 2024.

Racine Unified faces challenges

Racine Unified faces several challenges, including narrowing achievement gaps, fostering a strong school climate, and ensuring equitable access to quality education for all students. The new superintendent will play a pivotal role in navigating these challenges and guiding the district toward a bright future.

With a commitment to transparency and community engagement, Racine Unified’s superintendent search process aims to find a leader who can unite and inspire the entire district as they continue their journey towards educational excellence.