BURLINGTON — A 41-year-old Burlington woman was ordered held on a $250,000 cash bond after her arrest on six felony charges Wednesday, including two for first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 years old.

Kerry Hughes made her initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon. Along with the two first-degree sexual assault charges, Huges is charged with felony counts of child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, causing a child younger than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity and exposing genitals to a child.

Kerry Hughes is charged with six felonies, including two for sexual assault of a child under 13. – Credit: Racine County Jail

Inappropriate relationship including sexual assault investigated

According to a press release issued Thursday by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest followed an investigation by the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau about an inappropriate relationship between Hughes and a child younger than 13.

Hughes reportedly sent inappropriate messages and had physical, sexual relations with the child, the release states.

Sexual relationship corroborated

A forensic interview was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center with the child, who corroborated the allegations. The release further states that a third party, whom Hughes allegedly confided in, also corroborated those allegations.

Hughes was taken into custody and refused to provide a statement. The criminal complaint had yet to be filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Additional victims possible

Police also believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Andrew Kwaterski at 262-636-3323.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Racine County Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center for their continued commitment to protecting the children in Racine County,” the release states.