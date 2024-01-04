Obituary for Edward Earl Jones, “Main Jones”

July 9, 1955 – December 21, 2023

Edward Earl Jones, Sr., “Main Jones,” 68, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2023, surrounded by family and friends, at Ascension – All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Edward Earl Jones, Sr., “Main Jones”

Edward was born on July 9, 1955, in Inverness, Miss., to the late Will and Hattie (née Anderson) Jones Sr., who had been united in marriage on March 8, 1955, in Sunflower County, Miss. Edward was known to all by his nickname, “Main,” in his own words, “Main Jones!”

Edward worked a variety of jobs. One of the first jobs he worked, like many folks from Mississippi back in those days, was picking cotton. He also worked for Ralph Conley at Conley’s Car Wash and Belle City. “Main Jones” was the life of the party. His niece, Jennifer Ford, would request for him personally to be picked to attend many of her events.

Once he stepped through the door, he would yell his coin phrase, “Main Jones,” in which everyone would yell it back to him. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed telling the family’s history, often to the younger people of the family. He danced just as well as James Brown – you would have thought that James Brown taught him personally.

He was a Cadillac man, he loved to fish, hang out with his north-side old school crew, listen to blues, and take care of his dog “Zee Zee.” “Main Jones” was full of love and fun, in which he has left us with so many great memories that we will be able to share with future generations to come.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory his children, Edward “Pac-Man” Jones Jr., Lekeisha “Ke-Ke” Jones, Dantaze Richardson, Isalena “Lena” Jones, Lamario “Rio” Jones Sr. and Marquize Jones; grandchildren, Malaysia Sims, George Sims V., Ashley Taylor, Mark Taylor II, Samuel Hodges Jr., TreyJones, Serenity Jones, Lemario Jones Jr., Da’Miya Richardson, Isyona Clark, and Reginald Freidman.

Also surviving him are siblings, Sam Ford, Willie (Tracey) Ford, Will Jones Jr., Bill Jones, Tread Jones, Joseph “Catfish” Jones, Gary (Christina) Jones, Patrick Jones, Earnaestine (John) Ford-Turner, Rosie Lee Jones, Ida Mae Jones, Mary Ford, Eunice (Andre) Jones-Allen, Zylphra Ann “Alice” Jones, Annie Shields, Fannie Shields; 24 step-brothers and sisters from Willie Gary; numerous great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces; best friends, Andre Allen, Gary Cobb, Jeff Knuckles, Tommy Gates and Johnny G.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Hattie Jones, Sr.; brothers, Will Jones Jr., Bill Jones and Willie “The Lion King” Ford; sister, Ida Mae Jones; children, Isalena “Lena” Jones and Marquize Jones; grandchildren, Ashley Taylor.

Services

Homegoing service for Edward will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Johnny Ford as officiant. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.