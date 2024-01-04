As we approach the pivotal 2024 elections, our team at Racine County Eye is committed to providing comprehensive coverage tailored to the interests and concerns of Racine County residents.

Understanding the importance of community engagement in the democratic process, we are launching a series of surveys focused on local issues. These surveys are designed to not only guide our coverage but also to gauge public interest in various in-depth reporting projects. The insights gathered will be instrumental in shaping our content, ensuring that our reporting resonates with the needs and questions of our audience.

In addition to publishing the results of these surveys, our coverage will include a blend of local and national perspectives.

Expect to find detailed biographies of local candidates, offering a closer look at those vying for your vote. Alongside these, we will provide extensive coverage of state and national stories, particularly those surrounding the presidential election, offering a comprehensive view of the political landscape.

Our aim is to empower voters with information, enabling informed decisions at the polls. Stay tuned for our in-depth, unbiased reporting as we navigate through this election season.

– Denise Lockwood, CEO of the Racine County Eye