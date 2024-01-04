Obituary for Gary P. Greeley

July 19, 1946 – January 1, 2024

Gary P. Greeley, 77, passed away at Shore light Memory Care on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Gary P. Greeley

Gary was born in Racine on July 19, 1946, to Courtney G. and Gladys C. (née Lock) Greeley. He graduated from Park High School and went on to get a degree in computer science from Gateway Technical College.

Gary served in the United States Marines. He was employed at Young Radiator for 27 years and SC Johnson for 15 years in inventory control. He married Kathleen Bertermann on Aug. 23, 1969. Gary was a sportsman who enjoyed hunting, softball and most of all, golf.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Greeley; brothers, Courtney G. (Virginia) Greeley and Tom Greeley; sister, JoAnne Greeley; sister-in-law, Sandra (Gordon) Bradshaw; and brother-in-law, James (Sheryl) Bertermann. Gary is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father and mother-in-law, Robert and Ann Bertermann.

Services

A memorial service for Gary will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg and his staff for the excellent care given to Gary.

Obituary and photo of Gary P. Greeley courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.