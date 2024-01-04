Obituary for James D. Valasek

December 25, 1962 – December 29, 2023

James D. Valasek, “T-Bone,” 61, passed away peacefully at his residence on Dec. 29, 2023. He was born in Milwaukee, on Dec. 25, 1962, the son of Robert and Sharon (née Fischer) Valasek.

James D. Valasek

Jim attended Horlick High School and graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College as a Logistics Engineer. Jim proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

He found great enjoyment in riding his Harley, fishing, vacationing in Cancun and Jamaica and spending time with friends.

Jim is survived by his sisters, Lorie Spaulding of Wisconsin Dells, Lisa Lynn (Valasek) Coffey of Fond du Lac, Bobbi Lee (Derrick) Quimby of East Troy.

He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Darcy Nauman, Nick Spaulding, Amber Jimenez, Jack Kenney, Devin and Dustin Quimby; and great-nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by special friend, Susan Siedenspinner, Austin Siedenspinner, Tanner Seidenspinner, Karlee Renalds, Caden Siedenspinner; and grandson, Jacobie.

He is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

Services

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Sturino Funeral Home with a short service to follow.

James D. Valasek will be laid to rest at a later date.

Obituary and photo of James D. Valasek courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.