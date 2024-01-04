Obituary for James LeRoy Christiansen

February 19, 1941 – November 22, 2023

James LeRoy Christiansen, 82, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

James LeRoy Christiansen

Jim was born in Union Grove to Roy and Katherine (née Murgatroyd) Christiansen. He faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jim was dedicated to his job and loyal to his employers. He loved the travel associated with his work up until his last days with Hewlett Packard.

Jim loved his T-top, 1981 Corvette! He enjoyed taking walks through his neighborhood and visiting with his neighbor friends.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Christine Czuper; grandsons, Shawn (Justa) Heldt, Christopher Nelson Jr., and Dakota Eyman; great-grandchildren, Justin and Shane Heldt, Carter and Landyn Eyman; other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Katherine; daughter, Kelli Christiansen; sister, Nola; brother-in-law, Emil (Jack) Kopecky; and former wife, Robinnette “Robin” Christiansen.

Services

Per Jim’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Jim’s daughter, Christine, would like to say a special thanks to Cathy Leibly, Diane Hanson and Leeanne Carter for being there for her during this difficult time.

Obituary and photo of James LeRoy Christiansen courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.