RACINE — The 2024 rendition of the Jean’s Jazz Series is set to kick off this weekend.

Headlining the first of four shows through April is Racine’s own six-piece ensemble, the James Yorgan Sextet, on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The James Yorgan Sextet performs music that spans from swing to contemporary jazz. – Credit: RTG

The James Yorgan Sextet has been performing throughout the region for years, spanning genres from swing to contemporary jazz. The combo is led by Jim Yorgan on bass, Mick Heberling on drums, Dave Sturino on keys, Tom Meredith on trumpet, Dave Ferguson on trombone and Steve Jacob on sax.

Packed with talent, the group brings to life the stylings of George Benson, John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Grover Washington Jr. and more.

Origins of Jean’s Jazz

Jean’s Jazz dates back to 2001, created by Joe Mooney in memory of his wife, Jean, who died from ovarian cancer. Since that first year, the event has been attended by more than 23,000 people and grossed more than $130,000 to benefit the Guild.

Inspired by her love of the Racine Theatre Guild and of jazz, the Jean’s Jazz Series continues to bring together fans, singers and musicians from throughout the region.

“One of my favorite hobbies is listening to music,” Mooney said in a press release. “With so much local and regional talent to enjoy, it has been a joy to introduce countless audiences to these singers and musicians over the years.

“While I have been organizing this series for over 20 years, seeing the response of fellow music lovers like you always moves me. It’s almost like there is a bit of magic when we gather in a special space like the Racine Theatre Guild to collectively explore jazz.”

Jean’s Jazz 2024 lineup

Three more shows are planned over the next three months as part of the series:

The Kal Bergendahl Project on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. The six-piece instrumental jazz-funk band features some of southeastern Wisconsin’s most familiar jazz faces displaying extraordinary musicianship and technical precision. Blending free-flowing funk and memorable melodies, the ensemble is driven by a stellar horn section. Groove and melodic hooks are woven into their deeply focused musical landscape of Jazz-Funk, R&B and Soul. The group has recorded five CDs: “Love Unconditional” in 2006, “Everlasting Life” in 2008, “Life & Soul” in 2013, “Parallels Ch. 1” in 2016, “Parallels Ch. 2” in 2020* and “Parallels Ch. 3” in 2021, and “Parallels Ch. 4” in 2023. The Kal Bergendahl Project is a six-piece instrumental jazz-funk band that is driven by a stellar horn section. – Credit: RTG

Affinity Trio on Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. Equipped with an arsenal of standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as Latin jazz, bebop and original compositions, Affinity Trio creates an intimate ambiance while still possessing a strong rhythmic drive. Featuring Eric Jacobson on trumpet, Clay Schaub on bass, and Pamela York on piano, the trio has held a regular Monday night residency at the Mason Street Grill in Milwaukee. Individually, they have worked with some of the biggest names in the jazz world: Benny Golson, Phil Woods, Jeff Hamilton, John Clayton, Bruce Barth, Brian Lynch, Greg Tardy and Frank Morgan. The group’s debut recording, Hindsight, is now available on Origin Records. Affinity Trio creates an intimate ambiance while still possessing a strong rhythmic drive. – Credit: RTG

The Donna Woodall Quintet on Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m. With her unique mix of jazz/blues and pop originals and covers, Donna Woodall blurs musical genres and presents lush, intimate vocals with every performance. Artfully blending the musical styles of artists such as Carole King, Cassandra Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Sting, Marvin Gaye, and Tracy Chapman with elements of traditional jazz and blues, she creates a fresh, new twist on familiar pop songs. Audiences are delighted by her eclectic song selections, cool originals, creative renditions of classic hits and jazz standards, and her bold moves into different music genres, all the while staying grounded in her jazz roots. In 2023, Donna was voted Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s Female Vocalist of the Year. The Donna Woodall Quintet blurs musical genres and presents lush, intimate vocals with every performance. – Credit: RTG

Tickets for Jean’s Jazz

Season tickets for the Jean’s Jazz Series are available through Jan. 6. For all four dates, tickets are $60 for adults, $52 for seniors (62 and older) and $15 for students (21 and younger). Individual tickets also can be purchased for $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $5 for students.

To purchase tickets for the Jean’s Jazz Series, call 262-633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org or stop by the Box Office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Jean’s Jazz is made possible through the support of the Educators Credit Union, Landmark Title, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Pruitt Zabkowicz S.C.