Obituary for Joan Lotus Hammill

February 6, 1935 – December 1, 2023

Joan Lotus Hammill, 88, passed away at her residence on Dec. 1, 2023.

A lifelong resident of Racine, she was born on Feb. 6, 1935, the daughter of John Joseph and LaVerne Margaret (née Ruggaber) Dobecki. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1952.

After graduation, she married Raymond Theron Hammill on Sept. 13, 1952. Raymond preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2011.

Joan enjoyed camping, playing cards, Scrabble, fairies and flowers. She was a thoughtful grandmother who loved all her grandchildren dearly.

Joan is survived by her children, Brenda (Ron) Thomas, Gretchen (Danne) Jensen, and Steve Hammill; grandchildren, Kristan (Armando) Ruiz, Correy (Jeremy) Cain, McKenzy Hammill, Chelsy Hammill, Ashley Metz-Hammill; great-grandchildren, Myanna (Luke) Mason, Gavin Ruiz, Dakota Cain, Taylor Cain, Kamryn Cain, Donovan Ratz, Paityn Czechowicz, Aubrey Olsezewski; great-great-grandchildren, Avery, Hazel, Jonathan, Easton and Carter; brothers, David (Susan) Anderson, Greg (Debbie) Anderson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially her dear friend, Dolores Woods.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Scott; and her brother, Bruce.

Services

Joan’s wishes were to be cremated and have a small private family graveside service at West Lawn Memorial Park.

