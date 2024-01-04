RACINE — One of the inmates charged with receiving contraband allegedly delivered by an employee of the Racine County Jail was in circuit court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Tarvis Koker, 21, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of an illegal article by an inmate.

Tarvis Koker – Credit: Racine County Jail

The defendant was one of four people charged in the scheme to deliver drugs, tobacco, cell phones and other contraband to inmates through a contracted jail employee.

Brittany Perez, 36, of Kenosha, who was the contracted director of Mental Health Services, faces nine counts of delivering illegal items to inmates. She was reportedly in a relationship with another inmate, Andrew Crutcher, 33, of Kenosha, who was also charged with possession of contraband. Shannon Ford, 52, of Kenosha, was charged for allegedly providing contraband to Perez to smuggle into the jail.

Judge Robert Repischak will preside over further proceedings in Koker’s case and a status hearing was set for 8 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Contraband case history

The investigation into the scheme to smuggle contraband into the RCJ began on Nov. 3 when an inmate sent a message through the jail system reporting he had information about contraband in the jail.

He identified the contraband and alleged the mental health professional was smuggling the contraband in for an inmate.

He indicated the contraband was in the maximum-security dayroom, where inmates are held who previously had problems while incarcerated or whose charges warranted incarceration with limited privileges.

Investigators reviewed video footage of the dayroom and allegedly saw Koker take something from the back of the television and return it to his cell.

A search of the dayroom ensued. While officers searched, Crutcher was seen bending over the toilet, allegedly an effort to get rid of evidence When he was searched, officers allegedly found a lighter, tobacco, rolling papers, three pens, a razor and nine pills that were later identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

Officers also located a second cell phone with a USB charger and a piece of yellow paper potentially laced with K2, which is a narcotic.

Koker allegedly told authorities the phone was a community phone that anyone could use. He reportedly said he made calls every day.

According to the complaint, investigators downloaded the contents of phone and found text messages between Crutcher and Perez where he made requests for items he allegedly wanted smuggled into the jail.

However, the text messages also demonstrated Perez was having doubts about the arrangements. She wrote, “I will bring this last package but nothing else.” Later she added, “I shouldn’t have done it in the first place. I don’t even know what caused me to do it in the first place … ugh.”

She also wrote, “I just know in my heart it’s not who I am … I don’t know why I didn’t stand my ground about it. I care about you, and I think I just knew you wanted it.”

Further proceedings