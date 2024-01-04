Obituary for Mark Alan Flick

August 11, 1959 – January 2, 2024

Mark Alan Flick, 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Mark Alan Flick

Mark was born in Racine on Aug. 11, 1959. He was the son of Colleen (née Hein) Flick and the late Arlen Flick. Mark met his life partner, Robert Hetland, and they spent 31 wonderful years together.

Mark was the protector of the family. He was always there to take care of the children and treated everyone who came into his life as family.

Mark loved animals. He was a curator at Racine Zoological Gardens for 14 years, after which he was a dog groomer for many years. Mark was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. He loved reading and always had a book on hand. Mark was also an avid gardener and landscaper.

Mark will be lovingly remembered by his life partner, Robert Alan Hetland, children, ShaiAnn (Josh) Howard, and Kyle (Sheena) Flick; grandchildren, Julian Howard, Jameson Howard, Kyree Smith-Flick, Tobias Howard, Kadree Smith-Flick, Zara Smith-Flick, Isabella Howard, and Zya Smith-Flick.

Also surviving are his mother, Colleen Flick; brothers, Keith, Jeff and Chad Flick; sisters-in-law, Ann Flick and Kathy Flick; special friends, Lee Basterash and Susan Flick; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his daughter, BriAnna Flick; father, Arlen Flick; and brother, Jon Flick.

Services

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Wilson Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to nurse Deb and the staff at Allay Hospice Care.

Obituary and photo of Mark Alan Flick courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.