RACINE — A report of a Christmas Day stabbing with a kitchen knife led to three criminal charges filed this week against a 29-year-old Racine woman.

Nyesha Wright is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and damage to property, all as a repeat-offender. If convicted of all charges, she faces a possible maximum county jail term of 21 months and a $21,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: Knife fight between two parties

An officer with the Racine Police Department was dispatched to the area of 2600 Maple Grove for a stabbing report. The initial report came in as a 911 hang-up call that was called in by a male party.

Officers on the scene reported there was a blood trail from the 2600 block of Maple Grove to the 1800 block of Jupiter. The officer observed an eastbound vehicle driven by the victim, who was transported to the hospital for a puncture wound to his back.

The victim stated that he and the defendant had gotten into an argument, and at that time, he called 911, but then it stopped. At that point, he told Wright to leave.

As Wright waited outside for a ride, the victim stated he heard a loud noise, and then saw her strike his vehicle’s windshield. When the man confronted her, she allegedly ran to Maple Grove, pulled a knife from her right side and displayed it toward him in a threatening manner.

The victim stated he then grabbed a rock in response to the defendant having the knife. She dropped her phone, and when he picked it up, she allegedly stabbed him in the back and then fled through a yard on Maple Grove.

Police spoke with Wright, who stated the victim picked up a boulder and took a knife from his pocket. She then stated he threw the rock, dropped the knife and smashed her cellphone. At one point, they both had each other in a headlock while they fought for the knife.

Wright admitted she “poked” the man in the back with the knife and said she suffered an injury to her right finger as she tried to grab the knife, the complaint states.

Residents who spoke to officers stated they heard “lots of screaming” and observed the man running after Wright. Police also found a bloodied silver-handled kitchen knife on the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Maple Grove.

Wright remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. She is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on March 12, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.