Obituary for Wolfgang Wagener

December 3, 1945 – December 30, 2023

Wolfgang Wagener, 78, passed away in Racine on Dec. 30, 2023.

Wolfgang was born in Germany on Dec. 3, 1945, to his mother, Elizabeth (née Goebel) Wagener. He came to the United States in 1962 and was cared for by his Oma, Henriette Wagener and his aunt, Hildegard Wagener. In his younger years, Wolfgang was a professional boxer and soccer player in Germany. He continued his boxing career in Racine and won the Golden Gloves.

Wolfgang enlisted in the United States Army on Aug. 29, 1963, and served during the Vietnam War. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Army as Private E1 and earned four awards: Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. Wolfgang was honored to have served in the U.S. Army Color Guard as well. Wolfgang was honorably discharged on Aug. 26, 1966. He became a member of the VFW, Post 1391 and was well-known as “Wolfy.”

Wolfgang was a faithful member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years. He was united in marriage to Jennifer Ann Laycock on Oct. 10, 1998.

He was employed at Walker Forge Company for 26 years and Metzger Metals Company for 10 years. He retired in December 2005.

Wolfgang Wagener was a wonderful person and was very well-liked and loved by many.

Wolfgang will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jennifer; children, Bobby Jo (Larry) Whitt and Brandon Wagener (Valerie Schook); stepchildren, Kimberly (Rob) Avery, Christine (Scott) Slater, James Johnson, Michelle Johnson, and Susan Kosmala; grandchildren, Justin Wagener and Heather Nelson (Kevin Bendorf).

He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Willy) Lee, Susan Britson, and Rosemary Ormand; brothers-in-law, Clifford Laycock and Charlie Laycock; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Also surviving is his beloved Golden Retriever, Rocky-Rock.

Wolfgang Wagener was preceded in death by his Oma Henriette; aunt, Hildegard; mother-in-law, Betty Laycock-Hird; brothers-in-law, Ken Laycock and David Laycock; and his best friend, Raymond Fox. He was also preceded in death by his other beloved dogs: Siberian Husky, Lucky-Wolf; Cocker Spaniel, Prince; and Golden Retriever, Star.

Services

A celebration of Wolfgang’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Rev. David Hintz from Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will officiate the ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

A service of committal with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and doctors at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center for the superb care given to Wolfgang over the past 17 years.

