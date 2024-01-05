BURLINGTON — A criminal complaint filed Friday by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office offers more details into an alleged sexual relationship between a 41-year-old Burlington woman, who faces six felony charges that could put her in prison the rest of her life and a then 12-year-old boy.

Kerry Hughes was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 years old, which each carry 60 years in prison.

Kerry Hughes is charged with six felonies, including two for sexual assault of a child under 13. – Credit: Racine County Jail

Hughes, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond, also is charged with felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, causing a child younger than 13 to view/listen to sexual activity and exposing intimate parts.

All totaled, the six felonies carry a maximum possible prison term of 201 years and a $235,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: Sexual assault of a child by 41-year-old woman reported

An investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Racine County Child Protective Services on Dec. 28, regarding an alleged sexual relationship between Hughes and a 13-year-old boy.

The contact began when the boy was 12, the complaint states. In an interview on Jan. 3 at the Child Advocacy Center, he stated Hughes texted him last August, the conversations continued via text and progressively “got worse,” the child told investigators.

Specifically, the boy stated, “We started texting, and then I tried to stop and then I kept going. … then I kept texting, and then it started getting worse and worse. We started talking about bad things and then pictures.”

The boy stated that between August and November of 2023 when he was 12, he was at a sleepover with the defendant’s son at their house when Hughes texted him and told him to come to the bathroom downstairs. When the boy arrived in the bathroom, the defendant closed the door, began to kiss him and then began to touch him, the complaint states.

Eventually, the boy stopped the kissing because he “didn’t want to anymore.”

Another incident happened when the boy and Hughes were in a car, when he stated she sexually assaulted him in the parking lot of Burlington High School.

The boy also told investigators that the “bad texting” included the defendant sending several completely nude photographs of herself to him. The boy said he sent one of himself and stated he “immediately regretted it.”

Hughes allegedly told him to delete the photos and contents of their conversations, stating that,” if he doesn’t tell anyone, they both won’t get into any trouble.”

Police also stated in the complaint that at least one other student, between the ages of 12 and 15, has come forward to indicate the defendant solicited sex from him through text while he was at a sleepover with her son at their house. That investigation is ongoing.

Hughes is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 10, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.