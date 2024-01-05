RACINE — The Cops ’N Kids Reading Center has recently received a donation of 24 pallets of Highlights Magazines and other Highlights products. These items are now being offered, free of charge, to all community members.

Churches, schools, and other organizations, as well as families and individuals, are encouraged to come to the Cops ’N Kids warehouse to pick out as many items as they would like. These items are NOT for resale.

Those interested can come to the warehouse over the next three Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. to pick up their items. The organization asks that everyone please bring their own boxes.

Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center giveaway

What: Highlights magazine giveaway When: Jan. 6, 1-3 p.m.

Jan. 13, 1-3 p.m.

Jan. 20, 1-3 p.m. Where: Storage Sense – Racine/The Center LLC

1509 N. Memorial Drive

Racine, WI 53404

The warehouse is located kitty-corner from Horlick Field. When you arrive, please park in the parking lot to the north of Horlick Field. Cops ’N Kids notes that when looking to the east from this lot, you can see three docks/doors for semi deliveries across the street.

There is a walk-in service door to the left of those huge doors. That is where you will enter. Walk in, go to the right and look left. We will be right there. When you are done selecting your Highlights you may drive your car over for pick-up. Please be considerate of the other businesses that operate at this warehouse as well. PLEASE DO NOT BLOCK THE DOCKS!

Please see Becky St. Martin or Sam Strong with Cops ’N Kids Reading Center with any questions. Both will be on site all three days. For questions, please call Becky at 262-939-0107.