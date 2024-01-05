Obituary for Donald Edward Carlson

January 21, 1951 – December 14, 2023

Donald Edward Carlson, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. He was born on Jan. 21, 1951, the son of the late Charles and Betty (née Steberl) Carlson.

Don graduated from Park High School “Class of 1969.” From November 1971 until December 1973, Don proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. In 1978 he was united in marriage to Lucy Arnes. Over the years, Don attended Gateway Technical College and graduated with an associate’s degree in electronics in December 1996.

Don was employed by Racine Railroad Products for 40 years before retiring in 2016. He was a member of Racine Bible Church. He sang with the Dairy Statesmen for 15 years.

He enjoyed many activities and hobbies over the years including racquetball, softball, woodworking, singing, reading, working with stained glass and cooking after he retired. Above all, Don treasured time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed.

Surviving are his wife, Lucy; daughters, Michelle (Thomas) Rouse and Rachael (Timothy) Miles; grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Tommy, Jacquie and Jayda Rouse. He is also survived by his brother and best friend, Bob (Kristine) Carlson; sisters, Kathy Blomberg and Sharon (William) Schroeder); and sister-in-law Lisa Carlson; nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Carlson; and brother-in-law, William Blomberg.

Services

A memorial service was held on Dec. 19, 2023, at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Spencer DeBurgh officiating.

Memorials to Our Harmony Club, Inc. are suggested. Our Harmony Club offers respite care to caregivers by offering alternative care for their loved one. Don thoroughly enjoyed attending.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aurora Medical Hospital, Mount Pleasant for their compassionate care given to Don and family during his last days.

