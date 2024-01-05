Obituary for Johnny Barker

July 27, 1928 – December 30, 2023

Johnny Barker departed this life on Dec. 30, 2023. Johnny was born July 27, 1928, in New Albany, Miss., to the late Ira Lee and Mary Ella Barker (née Mosley).

Johnny Barker

He was a graduate of J.F. Felix High School in Marion, Ark. He also attended Lemoyne-Owen College in Memphis, Tenn. After retiring from J. I. Case, he worked with the Racine Urban League, and the Community Action Program (CAP) of Racine. He was an army veteran and a long-life member of The American Legion.

Johnny was a kind and friendly individual who enjoyed lending a hand to others. He loved sports, cooking, fishing and listening to jazz and gospel music, among other things.

He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Magnolia Williams, Mable Hendrix, and Emma Jean Barker, all of Racine, Shelia Nelson-Sudmine of East St. Louis, Ill., and Pearlene Lee of Illinois; one brother-in-law, Qadeem Shakoor I of Racine; and sister in-law, Beverly (Connie) Barker of Illinois, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, also preceding him in death are his stepfather, Ollie Shareef; sisters, Mary Lee Jamison, Dhameera Shakoor, Ruth Hazel Barker, and his stepsister, Ollie Mae; brother, Joe Barker; stepbrothers, Willie Earl, and Arthur Lee Towner; brothers-in-law, Freddie Jamison, and Eddie Hendrix.

Services

Funeral services celebrating Johnny’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, with Rev. Ernest Ni’A officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Interment with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 11 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family of Johnny Barker wishes to express a very, very, special, warm and heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding care rendered to our beloved Johnny in his time of need. Among these special people are his nephew Harold, and caretakers Gloria, Willie Mae, Shannon and Josephine.

Obituary and photo of Johnny Barker courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.