Obituary for LeeAnna M. Shelmidine

February 26, 1943 – December 30, 2023

LeeAnna M. Shelmidine, 80, passed away at her residence on Dec. 30, 2023.

LeeAnna M. Shelmidine

She was born in Racine on Feb. 26, 1943, the daughter of the late Jack and Ann (née Popadick) Dehn.

Leanna married Jerry D. Shelmidine on Oct. 8, 1960. Jerry preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2020.

LeeAnna retired from Burlington Graphic Systems and was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She enjoyed baking, spending time at their lake cottage in Plainfield and celebrating Christmas in July with Pias family. However, she was happiest in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters and son, Brenda (Robert) McLean, David Shelmidine, Tamara (Charles) Olmstead, Lynn Lehman and Rachelle Shelmidine all of Racine; her grandchildren, Scot (Tiffany) Karilyn, Ashley, Griffin, Jesse, Tavis (Megan), Taleann, Alec, Jay, Lena, Kade, Salera, Layla and Siniah.

Also surviving her are eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Richard (Josephine) Tucker and Donna Groom; sisters-in-law, Suzanne (Vernon) Hansen and Zonna Falcon; as well as many dear nieces, nephews and her American Eskimo dog, Lucy.

In addition to her husband Jerry, LeeAnna was preceded in death by her father, Jack Dehn, who passed away when she was very young; her mother and father who raised her, Ann and Wilbur Tucker; sister, Terri Lynn Tucker; brother-in-law, Carroll Groom; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Peter) Burbach.

Services

Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matt James officiating. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials to the family of LeeAnna M. Shelmidine would be appreciated.

Obituary and photo of LeeAnna M. Shelmidine courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.