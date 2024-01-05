The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

January 6 – 13

Library news

Closures

The Racine Public Library building and Bookmobile will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 for Martin Luther King Day. We will reopen for our normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Social services, phone support and chat support will not be available during these closures.

All Ages

Pride 365 Reading Challenge

Monday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Pride 365 is about celebrating and recognizing the LGBTQ+ community all year round. Earn badges by reading books and completing activities that honor the unique ways we love each other and express ourselves.

Registration is required.

Where We Come From: A Winter Reading Challenge

Monday, Jan. 1 through Wednesday, Jan. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

In this reading challenge sponsored by Lerner, we challenge you to read and log at least 300 minutes. For logging your minutes and completing fun activities, you will earn badges that feature some of the beautiful artwork from the book “Where We Come From,” a poetic picture book for all ages. And don’t forget to earn bingo! The top-performing libraries and schools will earn special prizes sponsored by Lerner, including special shoutouts and even signed copies of the book.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Jan. 8 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Second Monday of every month | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

On the second Monday of the month, stop into the Racine Public Library to try different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities. Make something new, try out fun games and experiences, or spend some time at our Just Dance or Switch Sports station. The sound studio will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Jan. 8, stop in to try Dash the robot, 3D printing, and Oculus virtual reality.

No registration is required.

Memory Cafe – Cafe de la memoria

Tuesday, Jan. 9 • Martes, 9 de enero | Second Tuesdays • Cada mes, 2ndo martes | 1 – 2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor • Servicios para adultos, 2do piso

Anyone experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI) • Cualquier persona que experimente demencia en etapa temprana, pérdida leve de memoria o deterioro cognitivo leve

A Memory Café is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss, along with their loved ones, to socialize, enjoy activities and make connections with others. This program is facilitated by the Racine Public Library, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Senior Helpers and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Racine Public Library is Purple Angel trained. • Café de la Memoria es una reunión cómoda, donde personas impactadas con pérdida de memoria junto a sus familiares o seres queridos, pueden establecer conexiones, disfrutar y participar de actividades y también pueden socializarse con más personas.

You can register at any time and in different ways – at the door, at RacineLibrary.info/calendar, or by calling the Racine Public Library at 262-636-9217 for assistance. • Se puede registrar en cualquier momento y por diferentes maneras – en la entrada, en RacineLibrary.info/calendar o llamando a la Biblioteca Pública de Racine al 262-636-9217 para obtener ayuda.

Registration is encouraged. • Se recomienda la inscripción.

Ojibwe Storytelling with Wisconsin Historical Society

Tuesday, Jan. 9 | 7 – 8 p.m.| Every Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Jan. 30 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

In Ojibwe culture, winter is the season of storytelling. The Wisconsin Historical Society is celebrating by featuring Ojibwe storytellers in this four-part airing of their video series. Discussion will follow the video if time allows.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Jan. 10 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

This open-play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The Racine Public Library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is encouraged.

STEAM Workshops: Tinkering with Tech

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Every other Saturday from January through March, except Jan. 27 | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Let STEAM surprise you! Spend some time tinkering with a variety of fun tech toys in the Racine Public Library’s Innovation Lab.

Registration is required.

Kids

LEGO Club

Saturday, Jan. 6 | 1 – 3 p.m. | Every four Saturdays | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We bring the LEGOs; you bring the imagination. Caretakers are asked to be present with any younger kids. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club — Grades 2-5

Tuesday, Jan. 9 | 6 – 7 p.m. | Every three Tuesdays | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 2-5

Join us for a session of multiplayer Minecraft. We’ll try a little bit of everything, from creative to survival. Today’s session is open to players of both Bedrock and Java editions.

Registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Jan. 10 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Jan. 10 through March 20 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Miss Gail will guide listeners through a warm, interactive storytime that she personalizes to make each child feel like a part of the story. Settle in for fun skits, creative artistry and a magical experience.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

STEAM Workshops: Python Programming

Saturday, Jan. 6 | 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | First and second Saturday of every month through March | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Join our tech team as they guide you through the foundational steps of Python Programming. Whether you are hoping to refresh your skills or learn something new, you’ll find the tools you need in the Racine Public Library’s Innovation Lab. Beginners are welcome, and participants do not need to bring anything.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Jan. 6 | 1 – 3 p.m. | Every four Saturdays | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We bring the LEGOs; you bring the imagination. Caretakers are asked to be present with any younger kids. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Stitch N B!tch

Tuesday, Jan. 9 | 5 – 6:30 p.m. | Second and fourth Tuesday of every month | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters. Se habla Español.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club — Grades 2-5

Tuesday, Jan. 9 | 6 – 7 p.m. | Every three Tuesdays | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 2-5

Join us for a session of multiplayer Minecraft. We’ll try a little bit of everything, from creative to survival. Today’s session is open to players of both Bedrock and Java editions.

Registration is required.

Adults

Feeding America through FoodShare – Open Hours

Saturday, Jan. 6 | 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | First Saturday of every month | Study Room 1 – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Learn about FoodShare benefits and connect with someone in person to discuss how Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services can support you. There will be representatives onsite to answer questions and assist with applications.

No registration is required.

Anti-Racism Zoom Book Club

Monday, Jan. 8 | 1 – 3 p.m. | Every Monday except holidays | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Stitch N B!tch

Tuesday, Jan. 9 | 5 – 6:30 p.m. | Second and fourth Tuesday of every month | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters. Se habla Español.

No registration is required.

El Programa de Conectividad Asequible: ¿Qué es? ¿Soy elegible? • The Affordable Connectivity Program: What is it, and am I eligible?

Miércoles 10 de enero • Wednesday, Jan. 10 | 10 – 11 a.m. | El Laboratorio de Innovación – 2do Piso | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

¿Sabía que el Programa de conectividad asequible puede reducir su factura de Internet y ofrecerle un descuento en una computadora o tableta nueva? Le enseñaremos qué ofrece el programa y quién califica, luego lo ayudaremos a comenzar con su solicitud. Este programa será presentado en español.

Did you know that the Affordable Connectivity Program can lower your internet bill and give you a discount on a new computer or tablet? We’ll teach you about what the program offers and who qualifies, then help you get started on your application. This program will be hosted in Spanish.

Se requiere registro (límite 10) • Registration Required (Limit 10)

Classes for English Citizenship Exam with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Jan. 10 | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday in 2024 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Get ready to take your English citizenship exam with the help of Voces de la Frontera. Participants must have had a residency card for 5-14 years or have been married to a US citizen for 5-14 years. To register, contact Jeannette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. Se habla Español.

Registration is required.

Senior Dominoes

Thursday, Jan. 11 | 10 a.m. – Noon | Second Thursday of every month | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor | Adults 50+

Come try a game of chicken foot dominoes! Beginners are welcome; it’s easy to play and lots of fun. We’ll provide the dominoes, so you just have to bring yourself.

No registration is required.

Tech Intros: Computer Help Workshop

Friday, Jan. 12 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Drop in and let our Tech Team answer some of your computer and technology questions. Learn the basics of using the internet and other features on your phone, laptop or tablet.

No registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!