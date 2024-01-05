Obituary for Ronald W. Erickson

October 12, 1950 – January 2, 2024

Ronald W. Erickson, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Ron was born in Racine, on Oct. 12, 1950, the son of Walter and Mary (née Miliacca) Erickson.

Ron graduated from Saint Catherine’s High School in 1968 and furthered his education at UW-Parkside with a degree in business management in 1972. Ron achieved his MBA from Marquette University in 1979.

Ron earned and had maintained a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification since 2001 from the Project Management Institute (PMI). He was also a member of the SCJ 20 Year Club, the Moose Lodge and Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

On May 13, 1972, in Milwaukee, Ronald W. Erickson was united in marriage to Barbara E. Michalski, celebrating 47 years together before her passing in 2019.

Ron served in the Air National Guard (128 Tactical Control Squadron) at Mitchell Field from 1973 to 1979. He also began a 43-year career at SC Johnson in 1971, working mostly in the Information Technology area and holding a variety of management positions before retiring in 2014.

Ron enjoyed a number of activities with family and friends including traveling, camping, golfing, tennis, biking, hunting and fishing. Ron especially loved spending time and watching his granddaughters Olivia and Ava grow up and they will be deeply missed by him.

Surviving are Ron’s children, Christopher Erickson, of Milwaukee, Sara Erickson, of Racine; his precious granddaughters, Olivia and Ava Leiting; his loving and caring mother, Mary Erickson, of Racine; and his partner, companion and close friend, Deb Perrelle Wolff, of Brookfield. Deb was truly caring and compassionate in helping Ron deal with his health-related issues.

Ron is also survived by his sisters, brothers and their families; Nancy and Mark Balcer of Racine, Judy and Larry Sell of Virginia Beach, Mike and Sammy Erickson of Palm Bay, Fla., and Jim and Jenny Erickson of Racine; and his wife Barbara’s brothers, Mark and Steve Michalski, and their families.

He is also survived by a number of lifelong friends, including Bill and Lin, Pat and Diane, his hunting and fishing buddies over the last 50 years, The Cabin Boys: Russ, Ron, Tom, Andy, Rich, Toby and Kurt. Ron will also miss all of his golfing and tennis friends from over the years.

Ronald W. Erickson was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Erickson; daughter, Katie Erickson; and father, Walter Erickson.

Services

A visitation and time of sharing will be held for Ron from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A private committal service for Ron will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, followed by his burial next to his wife, Barbara, and daughter, Katie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice.

Obituary and photo of Ronald W. Erickson courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.